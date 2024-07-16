Amazon

It's Amazon Prime Day, and the deals are coming in hot. While we're loving the savings on big-ticket items like exercise equipment, golf gear and TVs, some of our favorite Prime Day deals are on protein powder and ready-to-go protein drinks. From bestsellers like Optimum Nutrition to premium blends like Orgain and Isopure, we've discovered deep price cuts on the most popular protein powders for gaining muscle or losing weight.

These are the top protein powder deals on Prime Day

With so many leading protein powder brands on sale, it's the perfect time to stock up on your long-time favorite or make the leap and try something new. Here are our absolute favorite Prime Day deals on protein powder.

Best protein powder deal overall: Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard

Amazon

With 24 grams of protein per serving and dozens of flavors to choose from, this Optimum Nutrition protein powder really is the gold standard. Reviewers love the taste and the variety of flavor choices ensures you'll find something you like and never get bored of your protein shake.

Each serving also includes 5.5 grams of naturally occurring branched chain amino acids (BCAA) and 11 grams of essential amino acids to provide the nutrients your body needs to build muscle.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a two-pound tub (29 servings) for $28 instead of $42. Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

Best deal on protein powder for weight loss: Ka'Chava Superblend (30% off)

Amazon

Formulated for whole-body nutrition, the Ka'Chava Superblend is more than just a protein powder. In addition to 25 grams of protein per serving, it also includes over 85 superfood ingredients that deliver 26 essential vitamins and minerals. This makes it a great meal replacement blend that helps you continue meeting your body's nutritional requirements even as you focus on cutting calories.

Get a 15-serving container of the complete nutrition protein powder on Amazon for $56 (reduced from $80).

Best deal on protein powder for gaining muscle: Six Star Elite Series (Save 32%)

Amazon

The Six Star Elite Series protein powder was formulated specifically for packing on muscle mass. Each serving contains 30 grams of fast-absorbing protein derived entirely from whey. That includes 13.4 grams of BCAAs, which are essential for building both muscle and bone strength. The protein powder also includes a blend of immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin C and zinc.

Regularly listed at $20 for an 18-serving container, Six Star Elite Series is on sale for Amazon Prime Day for just $14.

Save on a collagen-packed protein powder: Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein

Amazon

Boost the strength of bone, muscle and skin with one morning protein shake. Ancient Nutrition Gut Restore Multi Collagen Protein is an all-in-one powder that includes 10 grams of collagen and 9 grams of other essential proteins per serving. With all the protein derived from bone broth, eggshell membranes and bovine hide, this is also a great non-dairy option for those who don't like the taste of most plant-based protein powders.

During Amazon Prime Day, you can get a 60-serving container for just $51 (reduced from $60).

Top deals on whey protein powder

We love the rich, creamy taste of 100% whey protein. But we love these low, low prices on 100% whey protein powders even more. Here are our favorite Prime Day deals on whey protein powder.

Prime members get 30% off Dymatize ISO100

Amazon

Dymatize ISO100 is a 4.5-star rated protein powder with 25 grams of protein per serving and a variety of fun flavors like Fruity Pebbles or Dunkin' Glazed Donut. The best part, you get those fun flavors without loading up on sugar. There's just one gram of sugar per serving. The 100% whey protein includes 5.5 grams of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) per serving, the essential building blocks for new muscle.

During Amazon Prime Day, the popular protein powder is 30% off. Prime members can get a 20-serving container for just $24 (reduced from $34).

38% off Isopure protein powder

Amazon

The gluten-free, lactose-free Isopure protein powder is a great option for those who are lactose intolerant or on a low-carb diet. It's a zero carb formula packing 25 grams of protein and 24 essential vitamins and minerals per serving. Derived from 100% whey protein isolate, you still get the creamy, rich texture of a whey protein powder, without the lactose.

Snag a 15-serving container on Prime Day for just $20 (reduced from $32).

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder (32% off)

Amazon

With 32 grams of protein per serving, Muscle Milk Genuine protein powder is a powerhouse formula for anyone looking to build muscle this summer. The NSF-certified formula includes a mix of fast- and slow-release protein to deliver a steady stream of essential amino acids both during and after your workout.

During Amazon Prime Day, members can get a 32-serving container for just $44 (reduced from $65).

Top deals on vegan protein powder

It's not all whey protein powder deals this year. Amazon Prime Day also has great deals on vegan protein powders this summer.

Best vegan protein powder deal: Orgain Organic Sport Protein (30% off)

Amazon

Our favorite vegan protein powder brand, Orgain has a supercharged sport formula that contains 30 grams of protein per serving, all derived solely from plant-based sources. It's certified vegan, kosher and gluten-free which makes it a great pick for a wide variety of dietary restrictions and food sensitivities.

This Prime Day, you can get a 16-serving container of the vegan protein powder for just $27 (reduced from $39).

Save on premium vegan protein powder: Truvani Pea Protein Powder

Amazon

This certified organic plant-based protein powder includes just five ingredients: pea protein, vanilla powder, pumpkin seed, monk fruit extract and chia seed protein. The simple ingredient list is great for those who want to stay away from artificial flavors and additives, but still need an easy way to add more protein to their diet.

Each serving delivers 20 grams of protein in a variety of decadent flavors like vanilla chai, matcha or banana cinnamon.

Get a 20-serving bag on Amazon Prime Day for just $54, reduced from $60.

A high-protein vegan powder for 29% off: Garden of Life Vegan Sport Protein

Amazon

Garden of Life Vegan Sport Protein is an NSF-certified protein powder that packs 30 grams of plant-based protein in each serving. That includes 5.5 grams of BCAAs and five grams of glutamine and glutamaic acid to promote muscle and bone growth. The potent formula even offers 2 billion CFUs of probiotics to promote gut health.

Get a 19-serving container of the vegan protein powder on Prime Day for just $39 (reduced from $55).

