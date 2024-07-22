Springer went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Springer had a field day against Detroit's starter Keider Montero, tagging the pitcher for a solo home run, a two-run home run and a double in the three times they matched up. Springer entered the All-Star break on a heater, batting .368 with five homers in 18 games, and hasn't slowed down, launching three homers with six RBI since regular-season play resumed Friday.