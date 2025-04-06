Springer exited Saturday's game against the Mets after crashing into the wall in right field, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer was attempting to make a catch in the top of the ninth inning, but he got turned around and crashed into the wall. He managed to make the throw into the infield but then walked off the field in the presence of trainers. The exact nature of the injury remains unclear.
