Springer says he feels good despite batting .107 (3-for-28) this spring with zero home runs, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. "I feel great, actually," Springer said. "For me, it's about the process. It's not about the results. I want to make sure that I'm swinging at the right pitches and getting my swing off. Yeah, obviously everyone would like to see the ball hit the grass, but for me specifically, I'm working on the mechanical side of it."

While the 35-year-old isn't concerned about his lack of results in camp, fantasy investors likely are. Springer's .674 OPS and 50.7 percent groundball rate last season were career worsts, and it wasn't due to simple bad luck as his average exit velocity, max exit velocity and bat speed all showed declines. If he can't turn things around quickly to begin the regular season, the Blue Jays will have to give serious thought to handing some of his playing time to younger options, such as prospect Alan Roden.