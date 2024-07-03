Lopez will start on regular rest Sunday versus the Phillies for just the second time this season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Lopez struggled in his last start Tuesday versus the Giants, allowing just two runs but walking four over five inefficient innings. Atlanta has baked in extra rest for Lopez whenever it can during the first half as the right-hander shifts from reliever to starter, but he'll take the ball on normal rest against the division rival Phillies this weekend. With 79.1 innings in 2024, Lopez has already exceeded his workload from each of the previous two seasons.