Manager Craig Counsell said after Wednesday's game versus the White Sox that he believes Morel will be fine after he fouled a ball off his left foot, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Morel had to leave Wednesday's contest because of his foot, and although he never received an X-ray, the Cubs are confident he escaped the incident without any severe damage. There's a chance Morel sits out a game or two in order to recover from any lingering soreness, but a trip to the injured list shouldn't be necessary.