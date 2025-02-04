Morel is projected to begin the 2025 season as the Rays' starting left fielder, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Morel was dealt to the Rays in late July and subsequently started 31 games. Only 11 of those came in left field as compared to 20 at third base. However, with Junior Caminero all but certain to be a mainstay at the hot corner, Morel will be forced to a new defensive home. He could also face some pressure for playing time from Richie Palacios or even Eloy Jimenez if he cannot improve upon the .547 OPS that he posted across 190 plate appearances with the team in 2024.