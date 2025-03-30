Morel went 2-for-2 with two walks Saturday against the Rockies.
Morel had only a.547 OPS across 190 plate appearances with the Rays in 2024, putting his playing time in doubt entering the new campaign. He's started both of the Rays' games to this point, though a prolonged slump could put his plate appearances in jeopardy.
More News
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Projected to start in left field•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Absent from starting nine•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Absence continuing Sunday•