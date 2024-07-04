Suzuki went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs and a stolen base Thursday against the Phillies.

Suzuki entered the game having struck out 12 times against just one walk in 25 plate appearances over his previous six games but reached base four times on two hits and a couple of walks, leading to a season-high three runs scored. It was just the fourth time this season Suzuki drew multiple free passes in a game. He also recorded his eighth stolen base of the season in 10 tries, leaving him just one shy of a career high.