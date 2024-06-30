Bibee (7-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings in a 7-2 victory over the Royals. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander looked shaky early, serving up solo shots to Vinnie Pasquantino in the first inning and Michael Massey in the second, but Bibee didn't let a runner even get to second base after that. He's reeled off three straight wins, all quality starts, and he'll take a 3.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 109:22 K:BB through 93.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Giants.