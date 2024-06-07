Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tatis has racked up nine hits over his last three games and is batting .449 (22-for-49) during his 12-game hitting streak. In addition to the hot bat, Tatis took advantage of getting on base Thursday by picking up his first steal since May 7. The outfielder is up to a .283/.356/.450 slash line with seven thefts, 10 home runs, 32 RBI and 41 runs scored through 66 contests this season, and he's been one of baseball's hottest hitters so far in June.