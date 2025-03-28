Tatis went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.

It was an impressive opener for Tatis out of the leadoff spot as he spearheaded the Padres to an Opening Day victory. The 26-year-old outfielder slashed .276/.340/.492 with 21 homers and 11 steals in 102 games last season.