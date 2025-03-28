Tatis went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.
It was an impressive opener for Tatis out of the leadoff spot as he spearheaded the Padres to an Opening Day victory. The 26-year-old outfielder slashed .276/.340/.492 with 21 homers and 11 steals in 102 games last season.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Belts first homer of spring•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Spring debut coming Friday•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returns to camp•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Remains out with illness•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Swipes 11th bag in loss•