Vasquez (3-5) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Nationals. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Washington did manage to get a runner to third base in the third inning on a leadoff double and sacrifice bunt, but that was as close as the home squad got to scoring. Vasquez fired an efficient 68 pitches (47 strikes) en route to his fourth quality start of the season, and he's allowed two runs or less in five straight trips to the mound, posting a 1.71 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through 26.1 innings over that stretch. The right-hander lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Baltimore.