Paredes went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and two walks in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

Paredes took Michael Wacha deep in the opening frame for an early 1-0 lead. He and Amed Rosario were the only Rays to get on base multiple times in the game after Paredes drew multiple walks for the first time since May 17. He's now racked up five extra-base hits, reached base a total of eight times and driven in four runs over his last three games. Paredes is enjoying another productive campaign after breaking out last year, slashing .276/.365/.481 with 14 homers, 46 RBI, 33 runs and a 35:57 BB:K in 342 plate appearances.