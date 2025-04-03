Paredes went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.

Paredes is off to a frosty start at the dish for his new team, batting .150 (3-for-20) with two RBI in six outings after also going just 6-for-32 (.188) with one home run during spring training. The righty-hitting infielder's reputation as a pull hitter should eventually translate to more power, with the short porch in left field at Minute Maid Park working to his benefit just as Tropicana Field once did in the same way for Paredes during his days in Tampa Bay.