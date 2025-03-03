Paredes hit second and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After the game manager Joe Espada indicated that the Astros could open the season with Paredes hitting second in the order, in between Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. The appeal for the team is Paredes' walk rate, which is 11 percent for his career. If that position becomes permanent, Paredes would be in a good position to top his career high of 71 runs scored in a season.