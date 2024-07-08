The Reds acquired Slater and cash considerations from the Giants on Sunday in exchange for left-handed pitcher Alex Young, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Slater will head to Cincinnati after producing a disappointing .200/.330/.244 slash line with one home run, nine RBI, 12 runs scored and two stolen bases over 112 plate appearances in 43 games with the Giants this season. With Will Benson struggling to a .187/.275/.365 slash line while striking out 40.1 percent of his plate appearances on the season, Slater could be called on to replace him in Cincinnati's everyday outfield moving forward, or at least platoon with him. In addition to Benson's ongoing struggles, the Reds are woefully shorthanded in the outfield at the moment with Nick Martini (thumb) joining TJ Friedl (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday and with Stuart Fairchild missing Sunday's loss to the Tigers with a back injury. Jake Fraley (personal) also remains on the family medical emergency list.