Slater (oblique) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

Back on March 5, White Sox manager Will Venable estimated that Slater would be sidelined for around 2-to-3 weeks after suffering a left oblique strain. The projected recovery timeline appeared as though it would make it difficult for Slater to be ready to play by Opening Day, but he apparently moved quickly through the rehab process. After taking live batting practice on the back fields of camp Monday, Slater has now been cleared to make his first Cactus League start since March 1. Slater has logged just nine at-bats so far in spring, but barring any setbacks with the oblique in the next few days, he should be able to get enough reps in to make himself an option for Opening Day. Slater has served as a short-side platoon player for most of his career, but he could have an opportunity to see more starts against right-handed pitching for a White Sox squad that's short on outfield talent.