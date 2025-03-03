Slater was scratched from the lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics due to a left oblique strain.

The White Sox haven't revealed whether Slater suffered the injury while warming up before first pitch, or if his oblique had been bothering him during his prior four Cactus League games. Regardless, Slater is likely to be held out of action for at least a few days, and depending on the severity of the oblique strain, he could even be at risk of beginning the season on the injured list. The right-handed-hitting Slater is expected to fill a short-side platoon role for the White Sox in 2025, and he could have a path to getting some playing time versus righties in the early part of April with Andrew Benintendi (hand) in danger of missing the start of the season.