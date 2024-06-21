Amador will be placed on the injured list with a right oblique strain, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Amador's move to the injured list comes at the same time as Brendan Rodgers' (hamstring) reinstatement, meaning the rookie's playing time with Colorado was coming to an end regardless. The 21-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Rockies but struggled to a .171/.194/.200 slash line with a stolen base. While it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, there is optimism that Amador's recovery will be quick.