Greene went 3-for-4 with a triple, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Twins.

Greene was an offensive force as he recorded his 16th home run of the season and pushed his OPS up to .851. The 23-year-old had already surpassed his previous career best of 11 home runs in a season, and he's now up to a career-high 43 RBI this year as well after Wednesday's effort. Greene could be closing in on his first All-Star appearance, but at the very least he's been a strong fantasy asset who continues to trend upward given his promising skill set.