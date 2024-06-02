Greene went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Sox.

That's now consecutive two-hit games for Greene, who has his batting average up to .244. While that's a dip from the .288 figure he recorded last season, he's sitting with an identical .796 OPS so far, thanks to an early power surge. Greene has blasted 10 home runs across 57 games after going deep only 11 times in 99 games last year. The 23-year-old seems primed to set a new career high in long balls in 2024, and it could happen soon if he stays locked in at the plate.