The Tigers signed Kahnle to a one-year, $7.75 million contract Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Kahnle hasn't had a season where he avoided the injured list since 2019 and he threw a total of just 13.2 regular-season innings from 2020 to 2022. However, the 35-year-old has been quite effective when on the bump, most recently holding a 2.11 ERA and 46:19 K:BB over 42.2 regular-season innings with the Yankees in 2024. The changeup specialist has no issues with splits and will be part of the late-inning mix in Detroit, which could include some save opportunities.