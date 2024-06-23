Ober (7-4) earned the win over Oakland on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over nine innings.

Ober was extremely efficient in the impressive outing, needing just 89 pitches to polish off the first complete game of his career. The right-hander threw 70 of those pitches for strikes and racked up a career-best 23 whiffs. Ober did give up a pair of solo homers -- just the third time through 15 starts that he's allowed multiple home runs -- but those didn't hurt much with Minnesota's offense putting up 10 runs. Ober carries a 4.50 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 83:20 K:BB over 82 innings on the campaign.