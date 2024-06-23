Thorpe (1-1) earned the win against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out five over six scoreless innings.

Thorpe threw the best start of his major-league career, earning his first win in the process. He leaned on his changeup, throwing it 38 times and generating an impressive 10 swinging strikes on the pitch. The rookie did walk four batters after yielding five free passes June 16 and owns an unimpressive 9:11 K:BB with a 5.02 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 14.1 innings with the White Sox. He lines up for a home matchup with Atlanta next week.