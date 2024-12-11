Lively registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to Oklahoma City.
Lively was moved to the bench for the start of the second half in favor of Daniel Gafford, but he still saw a much larger workload. He recorded at least five assists for the third time of his career, and he posted his fourth double-double of the campaign. He's on pace to record 10th-round value in nine-category formats for the season due to efficient shooting with strong rebounding and shot blocking.
