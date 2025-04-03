Lively (ankle) will start at center in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Lively will make his long-awaited return to the floor after having been sidelined since Jan. 14 with a right ankle stress fracture. He'll move back into the starting five right away, though Lively is likely to be operating with a minute restriction.
