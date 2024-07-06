Beasley plans to sign a one-year, $6 million-plus deal with the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After one season with the Bucks, during which Beasley averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 79 regular-season games, he will head to the Pistons on a short-term deal. The 27-year-old has become known as a sharpshooter, and he averaged a career-high 41.3 percent from deep last season. Detroit has made it its mission to get Cade Cunningham veteran aid and shooting, and Beasley will have a chance to provide that for the young club.