Barnes notched six points (2-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to Houston.

While the boards and steals prevented it from being a totally lost evening for Barnes from a fantasy perspective, it was still his worst shooting performance of the season. The fourth-year star hadn't scored in single digits since Opening Night, and the ankle issue that cost him two games last week may still be bothering Barnes. Through seven appearances in December, he's averaging 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 2.1 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.