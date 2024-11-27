Ayton (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ayton will shake off a questionable tag and return to action following a seven-game absence. With Donovan Clingan (knee) and Robert Williams (concussion) unavailable, Portland will need as many minutes as they can get out of Ayton. Before his absence, Ayton averaged 13.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game across 11 appearances.