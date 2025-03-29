Ayton (calf) will not play Sunday against the Knicks.
Ayton has been sidelined since Feb. 12 due to a left calf strain, and there's been no indication from the Trail Blazers that he's getting closer to a return. Fantasy managers can consider him doubtful for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
