Pearsall failed to record a target in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Packers.

Pearsall played 33 of San Francisco's 49 offensive snaps Sunday, tied with Deebo Samuel for the second-most snaps among wide receivers behind Jauan Jennings (45). Despite handling his second-largest snap share of the season, the rookie wideout failed to earn a single target from quarterback Brandon Allen. Pearsall will look to bounce back after two straight weeks without a reception when the 49ers visit the Bills in Week 13.