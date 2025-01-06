Kmet caught two passes for three yards in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Kmet posted a career year in 2023, when he recorded 719 yards and six touchdowns. However, the tight end had been the No. 2 option in the team's passing attack. This year was much different. The Bears had three quality wide receivers, but they also had an inconsistent passing attack. As a result, the tight end was targeted 55 times, leading to 474 yards and four touchdowns. In terms of yardage, this was easily the worst season since Kmet's rookie campaign in 2020. The former Notre Dame player will need the Chicago passing attack to take a major step forward if he is going to return to being a solid fantasy option. Kmet is under contract with the Bears through 2027.