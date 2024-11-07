Irving (toe) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Last Thursday, coach Todd Bowles revealed that Irving was dealing with a toe injury that may linger for the rest of the season, but he was able to suit up Monday in Kansas City and turn his 10 touches into 34 yards from scrimmage.. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rachaad White had six touchees for 35 total yards and one rushing TD, and Sean Tucker notched four touches for 17 yards. A similar breakdown for the trio likely will be the weekly reality as long as Irving continues to be able to play on game day.