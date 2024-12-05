McConkey (knee/shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday.

McConkey also was limited Wednesday, so he'll probably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday night's game against the Chiefs without an injury designation. Through 12 games to date, McConkey -- who has scored four TDs in that span -- paces the Chargers in catches (58), targets (81) and receiving yards (815), a level of production that will keep the 2024 second-rounder firmly on the Week 14 fantasy lineup radar, provided he's available.