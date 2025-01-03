Flacco will start Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The veteran QB will get his second straight start, with Anthony Richardson (back) having been ruled out for Sunday's contest, per head coach Shane Steichen. While filling in for Richardson in Week 17, Flacco completed 26 of 38 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in the Colts' 45-33 loss to the Giants. Flacco thus represents a Week 18 lineup option for those in need of QB help due to injuries or scenarios in which their signal-callers will be limited or rested this weekend.