Lamb (back) is listed as active Monday against the Texans, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lamb played through a shoulder issue Week 10 versus the Eagles, but the loss of Dak Prescott (hamstring) for the season has left the wide receiver working with QB Cooper Rush, resulting in six catches (on 10 targets) for just 21 yards in that contest. On Saturday, Dallas tacked him on to its practice report as limited due to a back injury, but despite the development, national reporters like Adam Schefter of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and even a team source via Jane Slater of NFL Network indicated he'd suit up, barring a pregame setback. Now that his status is confirmed for Week 11 action, Lamb will be available to the Cowboys offense, but the aforementioned context doesn't ensure his usual prowess will shine through.