Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, but he's "progressing" through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and appears on track to practice during the upcoming week and potentially start in the Eagles' wild-card playoff game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles' official injury report also lists Hurts with a left finger injury, but it's the concussion he sustained in the 36-33 loss to the Commanders on Dec. 22 that will keep him out for a second straight game to close out the regular season. With top backup Kenny Pickett (ribs) also not expected to play Week 18, third-stringer Tanner McKee is poised to start the regular-season finale, which carries no playoff implications for a Philadelphia squad that's already locked in as the NFC's No. 2 seed. Hurts didn't practice in any fashion this past week, so a return to even a limited session in the upcoming days would represent the first tangible step forward for the signal-caller as he works his way through the protocol. Until Week 18 action concludes, the Eagles won't know their opponent for the wild-card round, or if they'll host their playoff opener next Saturday, Sunday or Monday. A Monday game would be most ideal for the Eagles and Hurts, as it would provide him with extra time to potentially clear the protocol.