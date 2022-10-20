By this point in the season, you should have a pretty good idea if your Fantasy team is a contender or not. Even if you're a .500 team heading into Week 7, you should be able to figure out if you have the chance to compete for a championship.

If that's the case, then you should be aggressive via trade in trying to enhance your roster. Look at the teams struggling at 2-4, 1-5 or even 0-6 and see if you can poach their best player for a package of mid-level guys. This way, you can potentially help them get a much-needed win, while you fortify your roster for a playoff run.

It's a good idea to check out the Fantasy managers dealing with bye-week issues this week, and remember we're without the stars from the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams. Some desperate Fantasy manager with a bad record might be willing to trade you someone like Josh Allen, Dalvin Cook, Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson just to get a win, and then you can have that stud player for the rest of the year.

There are plenty of ways to approach trades in the hopes of improving your Fantasy roster. But the point is you should be planning for the postseason if your Fantasy team is in good shape right now. Stars win championships, and it's never a bad idea to turn some of your depth into difference-making players who can help you at the end of the season.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 386 REC 6 REYDS 32 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1

I'm going to include Tony Pollard as a must-start Fantasy option this week as well given the matchup for Dallas against Detroit. This is a great setup for both Cowboys running backs this week.

I'll still give the nod to Elliott as the better Fantasy option, and he continues to play more snaps than Pollard. Elliott is coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 at Philadelphia with 15 PPR points, and he looked good on 13 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target.

He hasn't been involved in the passing game this year with just six catches for 32 yards on eight targets, but maybe that will change with Dak Prescott back from his thumb injury. The best part of Prescott's return is opposing defenses now have to respect the passing game, which should open up better running lanes for Elliott and Pollard.

The Lions come into this game No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against Detroit, with eight rushing touchdowns allowed.

The offensive line has performed better of late for Dallas, and Prescott's return should make this offense pop. I'm excited for Elliott for the first time all season, and he has top-15 upside in Week 7.

As for Pollard, he has top-20 upside this week, and I would start him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. His big-play potential should be on display this week, and he has at least 10 PPR points in three of his past five games, including two rushing touchdowns and one outing with over 100 rushing yards over that span.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 25.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 134 RUYDS 11 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 4.4 This feels like the perfect landing spot for Prescott to make his return to action after being out since Week 1 with a thumb injury. A home game against the Lions feels like a great opportunity for Prescott to have a big game. The Lions are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, allowing an average of 24.6 Fantasy points per game. Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith have all scored at least 22 Fantasy points against Detroit, and the only quarterback who failed to reach that total was Bailey Zappe in Week 5. Prescott has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three career meetings with the Lions. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1502 RUYDS 125 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.4 Smith was a backup for the Chargers in 2018, but we won't put this in the revenge game category. He struggled last week as the Start of the Week from a production standpoint since he only scored 11 Fantasy points, but he did run for 48 yards, which is encouraging. This is now the second game in his past three outings with at least 48 rushing yards, and hopefully that continues. This week, he's facing a Chargers defense that has only allowed two quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, but they have also played Davis Mills, Jacoby Brissett and Russell Wilson the past three games. Smith should get back on track this week as a top-10 quarterback in all leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1279 RUYDS 69 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.6 Carr hasn't been a great Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored at least 21 points in three of his past four games. And now coming off a bye in Week 6, he should continue to be a quality starter in all leagues. Speaking of bye weeks, the previous eight games for Carr after a bye in his career he is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points per game. And in his past two meetings with the Texans he has combined for 580 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Houston has only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points this season, which was Justin Herbert in Week 4, but I'm still fine starting Carr in this spot. Matt Ryan QB IND Indianapolis • #2

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1765 RUYDS 9 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.7 Ryan is coming off his best game of the season in Week 6 against Jacksonville with 33 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 22 points in two of his past three games. He scored 22 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 4, and hopefully he can at least replicate that performance in the rematch this week. Tennessee has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and the Titans allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, which is No. 3 in the NFL. Ryan has top-10 upside this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1153 RUYDS 18 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 17.6 Garoppolo could be in line for a big game this week. He has consecutive games with at least 20 Fantasy points heading into Week 7, and he just attempted a season-high 41 attempts in Week 6 at Atlanta when the 49ers were chasing points and couldn't rely on their ground game. The same thing could happen this week against the Chiefs, even at home. And this is a beautiful matchup since Kansas City is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The Chiefs allow an average of 26.0 Fantasy points per game to the position, and five of six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 points against this defense. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1035 RUYDS 1 TD 8 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.9 Tagovailoa is cleared to return in Week 7 against the Steelers after being out for the past two games with a concussion, and he's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. This is a good matchup against Pittsburgh, especially if the secondary is still banged up with injuries to cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Levi Wallace (concussion) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee). The Steelers have allowed four of six quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, and Tagovailoa should follow suit now that he's healthy. He could be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback again in this matchup. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TEN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 965 RUYDS 23 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 15.3 Tannehill only scored 17 Fantasy points in Week 4 at the Colts, but he did throw two touchdown passes. Hopefully he can at least do that again, and he would be a safe fallback option in deeper leagues. Prior to that game, Tannehill had scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Colts in three games in a row. And he has scored at least 35 Fantasy points in two of his past three games coming off a bye. He could end up as a surprise top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup at home.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1355 RUYDS 23 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.3 This has typically been a bad spot for Goff this season when he's on the road against a quality opponent. He played at Minnesota in Week 3 and at New England in Week 5, and he combined for 20 Fantasy points in those two outings. By comparison, in three home games against Philadelphia, Washington and Seattle, Goff is averaging 31.0 Fantasy points per game. Jalen Hurts in Week 6 is the lone quarterback with 20 Fantasy points against Dallas, including matchups with Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. I would only start Goff in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1055 RUYDS 206 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.8 Mariota was great in Week 6 against San Francisco with 28 Fantasy points, but that's his lone outing with more than 19 points this season. I like that he ran for at least 50 yards in consecutive games, but he's attempted 26 passes in five games in a row, including a season-low 14 against the 49ers. He might have to throw more this week against the Bengals if the Falcons are chasing points, but Cincinnati has been outstanding against opposing quarterbacks all year. No quarterback has more than 15 Fantasy points against this defense, including Lamar Jackson in Week 5. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 12.8 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 869 RUYDS 282 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Fields has played better of late as a Fantasy option, scoring 18 points at Minnesota in Week 5 and 19 points against Washington last week. He also attempted a season-high 27 passes against the Commanders, and he has run for at least 47 yards in four games in a row. But he's still waiting to score at least 20 Fantasy points in any game this season, and he now he's dealing with a bad shoulder heading into Week 7. While we expect him to be fine, he's risky as a Superflex or two-quarterback Fantasy option at New England. The Patriots allow an average of just 18.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and four of six opponents have scored 16 Fantasy points or less against New England. Fields could have a tough time against this defense on Monday night. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 16.7 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1442 RUYDS 96 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.4 Wilson continues to struggle as a Fantasy quarterback, and he's now dealing with a hamstring injury heading into Week 7 against the Jets. While he should play against the Jets, it's hard to start him in the majority of leagues. He has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points and has scored 12 points or less in three outings. There's little reason to trust him now, especially if he's not at 100 percent. And this Jets defense has been outstanding of late, holding three quarterbacks in a row to 14 Fantasy points or less, including Aaron Rodgers last week in Green Bay.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG JAC -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1397 RUYDS 81 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.3 I had Lawrence in this spot last week, and he proved me wrong by scoring two rushing touchdowns and getting three total scores for 26 Fantasy points. We'll see if he can prove me wrong again, but this Giants defense has been tough on opposing quarterbacks all season, including holding Aaron Rodgers in Week 5 and Lamar Jackson last week to a combined 37 Fantasy points. For the season, opposing quarterbacks are averaging just 16.0 Fantasy points per game against the Giants, and I expect Lawrence to struggle in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 17.4 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 8 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Walker looked amazing in Week 6 against Arizona and should be locked into your starting lineups now. He had 21 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 13 yards on three targets. He's now scored in consecutive games, and he has a fantastic matchup in Week 7 against the Chargers. Six running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including five in the past three games. This should be a top-10 performance for Walker in Week 7. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 412 REC 13 REYDS 57 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.6 Pierce comes off his bye in Week 6 with Texans coach Lovie Smith saying the running back "needs to get at least 20 carries" a game. Pierce wasn't far off from that already with at least 20 total touches in three games in a row, including two with at least 20 carries over that span. And it's great that he has 11 targets in his past two games, with nine catches, so keep throwing him the ball. The Raiders have only allowed two running backs to score more than 14 PPR points this season, but Pierce should get enough work, once again, to be a standout Fantasy option in all leagues. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG JAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 301 REC 13 REYDS 146 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Etienne is starting to play much better of late, and hopefully a monster game is on the horizon. He scored 14 PPR points against Houston in Week 5 and then 12 PPR points last week at the Colts, and he hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year. But he's playing more than James Robinson over the past two games, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Giants. Four running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants this year, including Kenyan Drake last week for the Ravens. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 264 REC 15 REYDS 71 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Is Harris going to deliver a top-10 performance this week at Miami? Probably not. But can he still function as a No. 2 running back in all leagues? That should be safe. He's actually scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games, with two touchdowns over that span. The games where he failed to reach that total were against the Jets and Bills, and those run defenses are solid. The Dolphins have allowed five running backs to score at least 15 PPR points over the past four games, with six touchdowns scored over that span. While Harris has been a bust this season based on where he was drafted and his overall production so far, he can still be a starter in the majority of leagues this week on Sunday night.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 A physical running game has caused problems for Green Bay this season, and the Commanders will hopefully recognize that and lean on Robinson. The Packers have allowed four rushing touchdowns in the past three games to Damien Harris, Saquon Barkley, Gary Brightwell and Breece Hall over that span, and for the season, seven running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points against Green Bay. Robinson took over as the lead running back in Week 6 at Chicago with 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance for a hefty workload again this week. While Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will get touches, this should be a good matchup to trust Robinson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 184 REC 3 REYDS 24 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 J.K. Dobbins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, and he could be limited or out this week against the Browns. That could put Drake in a spot to be the lead running back in a solid matchup, and he just had 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 8 yards on two targets, against the Giants in Week 6 when Dobbins couldn't finish the game. Now, keep in mind that Drake failed to succeed in the first two weeks of the season when Dobbins was out, combining for five PPR points against the Jets and Dolphins. But Cleveland has allowed six running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Drake would be a flex option if Dobbins can't go. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 259 REC 14 REYDS 83 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 The Ravens are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 41, and hopefully Lamar Jackson can get Hunt involved in the passing game this week. There have been eight running backs with at least three catches against Baltimore this season, and Hunt has three games with at least three receptions on the year. Hunt will most likely need a touchdown to reward Fantasy managers since he's still stuck behind Nick Chubb, but Baltimore has allowed three touchdowns to running backs in the past three games. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 286 REC 13 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 It seems like the Packers are going to try and get their backfield going to help make things easier on offense. At least that's the hope for Aaron Jones and Dillon, and Dillon can be used as a flex option this week in the majority of leagues. Washington has allowed six total touchdowns to running backs, and Dillon is due to score after not finding the end zone since Week 1. I also like that he got four catches in Week 6 against the Jets on six targets, and hopefully Aaron Rodgers will start throwing to him and Jones on a consistent basis this week and moving forward.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF KC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 256 REC 16 REYDS 137 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.2 The downside for Edwards-Helaire was on display the past two weeks when he didn't score a touchdown, and he failed to score against Las Vegas in Week 5 and Buffalo in Week 6, combining for nine PPR points over that span. He's played fewer snaps than Jerick McKinnon in four of the past five games, and Edwards-Helaire could struggle for positive production again this week. The 49ers have only allowed three touchdowns to running backs all season and just two to score more than 11 PPR points. It's hard to completely bench Edwards-Helaire in most leagues, but I consider him more of a flex option this week given the matchup. James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG JAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 340 REC 9 REYDS 46 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.9 Robinson actually ran well in Week 6 at Indianapolis with 12 carries for 54 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown for the third game in a row. He's now combined for 13 PPR points over that span, and he's getting outplayed by Travis Etienne. If Robinson scores this week against the Giants, Fantasy managers will be happy, but he doesn't do enough in the passing game (nine catches for 46 yards on 10 targets) to trust him without a touchdown. And he has just one game with more than 66 rushing yards this year. Robinson is better left for a flex play in non-PPR leagues. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 42nd YTD Stats RUYDS 201 REC 11 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 I originally had Latavius Murray listed here until we got word Wednesday afternoon that Gordon will start again in Week 7 against the Jets. So whether it's Gordon or Murray or Mike Boone, this is a backfield to avoid. One of these running backs will likely need to score a touchdown to help Fantasy managers, and the combination of Gordon, Murray, Boone and Javonte Williams has one touchdown this season. The Jets also have allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back in their past three games, including matchups with Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 309 REC 8 REYDS 64 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Mostert should once again be the lead running back for the Dolphins in Week 7, but he's only worth using as a flex. Despite three games in a row with at least 15 total touches, he only has one outing with more than nine PPR points. The Steelers have allowed five total touchdowns to running backs this year, but only one running back has gained more than 71 yards on the ground. If Mostert scores his second touchdown of the season Sunday night then Fantasy managers will be happy to have used him, but I would only start him as a flex in most leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 10 REYDS 113 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.4 Montgomery is expected to be the focal point of the Patriots defense Monday night, and that will likely be bad news for the Bears running back. New England has yet to allow a running back to score this year, and aside from the overtime game at Green Bay in Week 4 when Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 183 rushing yards, no running back has more than 60 yards against this defense, including Nick Chubb in Week 6 when the Patriots held him to 70 total yards. Montgomery should be considered a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 7.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO ARI -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 17.3 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Hopkins' return from his six-game suspension comes at the right time for the Cardinals and Fantasy managers with Marquise Brown (foot) getting hurt. Hopkins should step in as the target leader for Kyler Murray, and hopefully he can pick up where these two left off before Hopkins was injured last season. In 26 games with the Cardinals, Hopkins has topped 15 PPR points 14 times. The Saints are without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) this week, and nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against New Orleans this year, including six in the past three games. Rondale Moore is also a great flex play in PPR this week. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CIN -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 38 REYDS 362 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Higgins played in Week 6 at the Saints through the ankle injury that limited him in Week 5 at Baltimore and only had six catches for 47 yards, but Joe Burrow still targeted him 10 times. That's the first time this season where Higgins had at least seven targets and failed to score at least 14 PPR points. Burrow will likely keep going to Higgins this week again, and he should post a much better stat line against the Falcons. Eight receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points against the Falcons this year, so Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd should all have the chance to do well this week. For Boyd, consider him a sleeper No. 3 receiver after he had six catches for 66 yards on six targets last week at New Orleans. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 34 REYDS 285 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.5 Lazard has been the one constant in this offense this season, and Fantasy managers have enjoyed his production. It should continue this week against the Commanders, who are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Lazard has at least six targets in four games in a row, and he has scored at least 13 PPR points in each game over that span. He has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in all four of those games as well. Romeo Doubs is also worth using as a No. 3 receiver this week, and Washington has allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 320 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Look at what happened in Week 6 at Atlanta. The 49ers were chasing points, Jimmy Garoppolo attempted a season-high 41 pass attempts and Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle all had big games. Aiyuk was the star with eight catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, and that was his third game this year with at least eight targets. He scored at least 11 PPR points in the other three outings, and he could have another big game this week against the Chiefs, who are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Nine receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points against Kansas City this year. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 57 REYDS 295 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.1 We pointed out last week with Adam Thielen that all it takes is seven targets from a receiver against the Dolphins to be successful, and that continued against Minnesota. Justin Jefferson and Thielen both had eight targets at Miami in Week 6, and both scored at least 13 PPR points. That's now six receivers on the season with at least seven targets against the Dolphins, and all six have scored at least 13 PPR points. Johnson has at least seven targets in five of six games. He's due for his first touchdown this season, and it will come this week. Miami has allowed six total touchdowns to receivers on the year.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 271 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 We had Pierce as a start receiver last week against Jacksonville, and he delivered with 13 PPR points on three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. But it was close to being a disaster since he needed a 32-yard touchdown with 17-seconds left to save his production. Still, this is now three games in a row with at least 12 PPR points, including Week 4 against Tennessee when he had four catches for 80 yards on six targets. Pierce could replicate that performance this week since the Titans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and eight have scored at least 12 PPR points against this defense in 2022. Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 335 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Prior to his bye in Week 6, Reynolds was rolling for the Lions and Fantasy managers. In his past four games, he scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing, and he had at least eight targets in his past three games. Part of that stretch came with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark dealing with injuries, so keep that in mind, and Chark (ankle) could be out again this week. Jared Goff and the Lions coaches trust Reynolds, and Goff and Reynolds were also teammates with the Rams. The Cowboys have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past two games against the Rams and Eagles, and Reynolds is worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 86 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Gallup hasn't played with Dak Prescott yet since Prescott was hurt in Week 1, while Gallup was still coming back from last year's knee injury. It will be fun to see these two reunited, and hopefully this is the beginning of a breakout stretch for Gallup. While CeeDee Lamb is locked into the No. 1 role for Dallas and should have a big game against the Lions in Week 7, don't be surprised if Gallup has a quality outing as well. Detroit has allowed eight receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in the first five games of the season, and Gallup should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 7.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 It's risky to trust Robinson as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but he could reward you this week if he gets more chances from Daniel Jones. Robinson finally played in Week 6 against Baltimore after being out since Week 1 with a knee injury, and he had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. He only had four targets, but there should be more production coming for Robinson given how bad the Giants receiving corps has been this season. The Jaguars have already allowed nine receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this season, including three last week for the Colts with Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell. Hunter Renfrow WR LV Las Vegas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU LV -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 105 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Renfrow has been relatively mediocre so far as a Fantasy option, with 10 PPR points his best showing in Week 2 against Arizona. Granted, he missed two games with a concussion, but hopefully he'll start to produce like a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for the rest of the year. He could have the chance for increased targets in Week 7 against the Texans if Darren Waller (hamstring) is out, and he missed practice Wednesday. Derek Carr should look for Renfrow as a safe target, and this should be his best game of the season against the Texans at home.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 43 REYDS 306 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 We'll see if the Falcons are forced to throw the ball more in Week 7 at Cincinnati, but that hasn't been their formula for success of late. Marcus Mariota attempted just 14 passes in Week 6 against San Francisco, and London just isn't getting enough opportunities to produce. He has a combined 18 targets in his past three games, and he combined for just 17 PPR points over that span. It's also a tough matchup this week against the Bengals, who have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers all year. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -1 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 36 REYDS 290 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 It's tough to trust the entire Broncos offense right now heading into Week 7 against the Jets, and Russell Wilson is dealing with a hamstring injury. The only Denver player I would consider starting is Courtland Sutton as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and Jeudy is barely a No. 4 receiver this week. He has two touchdowns on the season, but those are the only two games where he has more than eight PPR points. He hasn't topped 54 receiving yards since Week 1, and he has four catches or less in every game this year. The Jets also have allowed just one receiver to score a touchdown since Week 3. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 50 REYDS 287 TD 2 FPTS/G 13 Samuel gets a new quarterback this week with Taylor Heinicke replacing the injured Carson Wentz (finger), and we'll see how Samuel does with Heinicke under center. Samuel had a rough game in Week 6 at Chicago with two catches for 6 yards on five targets, including what should have been a 40-yard touchdown. He has now scored seven PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and we'll see if he can improve with Heinicke. The Commanders could be getting healthy with Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Logan Thomas (calf) returning to practice Wednesday, but this is a tough matchup against the Packers. Green Bay has allowed one touchdown to a receiver since Week 3, and I would only use Samuel as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. Terry McLaurin is a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues, and keep Dotson and Thomas reserved in all formats. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 48 REYDS 290 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 The Jets have won three games in a row heading into Week 7 at Denver and are playing great, but it's Breece Hall leading the way, not the passing attack. The combination of Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore have combined for 21 targets in the past two games against the Dolphins and Packers for nine catches, 136 yards and no touchdowns. I'm not sure why the Jets would change their approach this week against the Broncos, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed. Until we see more volume from Zach Wilson, all the Jets receivers should be benched in most Fantasy leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG JAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 362 TD 4 FPTS/G 14 Kirk is in a slump right now heading into Week 7 against the Giants, and I'm not sure he can break out of it given the matchup. The Giants are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Kirk could have another down game. He combined for just 20 PPR points the past three games against the Eagles, Texans and Colts, and he has seven catches for 95 yards and one touchdown over that span. It's hard to bench Kirk in the majority of leagues, but I would only consider him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 7 given his recent level of production and the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS GB -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 32 REYDS 219 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Tonyan broke out in Week 6 against the Jets with 10 catches for 90 yards on 12 targets. He's now scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games, and this is a guy Aaron Rodgers seems to trust. He's worth trusting as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 7 against the Commanders even in a tough matchup. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 347 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Njoku comes into Week 7 at Baltimore with at least six targets in four games in a row, and he has at least five catches for 73 yards in three of those games. He should remain productive this week against the Ravens, who have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games against Hayden Hurst and Daniel Bellinger. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG JAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 208 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Hopefully the revenge game narrative works here for Engram, who is facing his former team in Week 7. More importantly, we hope Engram continues to play at a high level in this game. In his past two games against the Texans and Colts, Engram has 16 targets for 11 catches and 109 yards. He scored at least nine PPR points in each game over that span and now has three games in his past five outings with that level of production. The Giants are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so Engram is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Bellinger TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 17 REYDS 139 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 Bellinger is worth using as a low-end starter this week against the Jaguars. He has been stepping up of late with at least 10 PPR points in his past two games against the Packers and Ravens, and the Giants can use him as a playmaker in this matchup. I like that he had a rushing touchdown in London against Green Bay, and he had a season-high five catches against Baltimore to go with 38 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He has the ability to be a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 7 against the Jaguars, who just allowed a touchdown to Indianapolis' Jelani Woods in Week 6. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 156 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Henry is worth using as a low-end starter this week against the Bears. He is playing better or late with 12 targets for eight catches, 115 yards and a touchdown in his past two games, and he scored at least nine PPR points in each outing against the Lions and Browns. It could be that he has a better connection with Bailey Zappe than Mac Jones, or that the Patriots are just starting to use him more. Either way, Henry is worth using as a streamer on Monday night. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CIN -6 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 178 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 The revenge tour continues for Hurst, who will hopefully have similar success against the Falcons like he had against the Ravens. Against Baltimore in Week 5, Hurst had six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. This week, he's facing a Falcons defense that is No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Atlanta has allowed a tight end to score at least 10 PPR points in every game this season.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.3 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 170 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Gesicki was awesome in Week 6 against Minnesota with six catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, but that's only the second time he had more than four PPR points this season. I'm not ready to trust him in Week 7 against the Steelers, especially if Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is healthy. If Waddle is out then I'll remove Gesicki from this list, and he would be worth using as a low-end starter in most leagues. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 6 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 208 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 In three games with Zach Wilson under center, Conklin has combined for 10 PPR points on eight targets, four catches, 68 yards and no touchdowns. Conklin misses Joe Flacco at quarterback for the Jets. This week he faces the Broncos, and Denver hasn't allowed a tight end to score a touchdown since Week 1, including matchups with George Kittle, Darren Waller and Gerald Everett. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 6.1 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 Kmet had another down game in Week 6 against Washington with one catch for 15 yards, and that killed any momentum he had after catching four passes for 45 yards on four targets in Week 5 at Minnesota. It will be tough to trust him in deeper leagues in Week 7 at New England, even in tight-end premium leagues, especially if Justin Fields (shoulder) is banged up.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE DET Detroit • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 34 REYDS 267 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.1 Hockenson had his breakout game in Week 4 against Seattle with eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 12 targets for 39 PPR points, but that was with Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark out for the Lions. In his four other games, Hockenson has combined for 23 PPR points, with one touchdown over that span. This week, he's facing a Dallas defense that has yet to allow a tight end to score, including matchups with Tyler Higbee and Dallas Goedert. I'm concerned that Hockenson will have another letdown performance this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Jets (at DEN)

The Jets DST has actually been a great Fantasy option the past three games against the Steelers, Dolphins and Packers, and the unit should be good again in Week 7. Russell Wilson (hamstring) is banged up, and he could be even worse if he's at less than 100 percent. The Broncos have the lowest scoring offense in the NFL coming into this game, and Denver hasn't scored more than 23 points in a game this season. In the past three weeks for the Jets, they have five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and nine sacks, while holding opponents to only 15.5 points per game.

Sleepers

Dolphins (vs. PIT)

Giants (at JAC)

Broncos (vs. NYJ)

DST to Sit

49ers (vs. KC)

The 49ers defense struggled in Week 6 at Atlanta, and San Francisco could have another tough outing against Kansas City at home. The 49ers are dealing with injuries to Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Mosely and Jimmy Ward, and it showed up against the Falcons. In that game, they only had two sacks and had zero turnovers, while allowing a season-high 22 points. The Chiefs come into San Francisco as the highest scoring offense in the NFL and coming off a tough loss to the Bills. Expect Patrick Mahomes to go off against the depleted 49ers this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Folk K NE New England • #6

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NE -8 O/U 39.5 OPP VS K 12th PROJ PTS 8.8 K RNK 8th In two home games this year, Folk has scored 10 Fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 3 and 17 points against the Lions in Week 5. He also has at least eight Fantasy points in three of his past four games overall. The Bears have allowed four of six kickers to make multiple field goals this year, and Folk should stay hot with this matchup in New England.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brett Maher K DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DAL -7 O/U 49 OPP VS K 18th PROJ PTS 9.8 K RNK 6th Chase McLaughlin K IND Indianapolis • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS K 8th PROJ PTS 6.9 K RNK 12th Greg Zuerlein K NYJ N.Y. Jets • #6

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year