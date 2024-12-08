Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 32-26 overtime loss to the Dolphins.

Rodgers not only surpassed 200 passing yards for the first time since Week 9, but he exceeded 300 for the first time as a member of the Jets. He found Garrett Wilson for a 35-yard gain to convert on fourth down in the second quarter, setting up Isaiah Davis' 17-yard touchdown run on the next play. Rodgers connected with Wilson again for a 42-yard pickup in the third quarter to set up Rodgers' only touchdown pass of the afternoon -- a three-yarder to Davante Adams. All told, Wilson and Adams combined for 223 of Rodgers' 339 passing yards, but the Jets never got a chance to possess the ball in overtime as Miami drove down the field to drop New York's record to 3-10. Barring an announcement to the contrary from the team, Rodgers will remain the starter in Week 15, when the Jets face the 3-10 Jaguars in a game with significant implications for the 2025 NFL Draft order.