Meyers (ankle), who is questionable for Sunday's Week 14 contest against Tampa Bay, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meyers popped up on the injury report Thursday due to an ankle issue that kept him out of practice. However, he was a limited participant Friday and appears set to suit up against the Bucs on Sunday. Meyers has ascended to the role of Las Vegas' top wideout this year, and he's been very productive of late with at least 97 receiving yards in three of his past four games, though he hasn't gotten into the end zone during that span.