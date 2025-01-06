Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Flowers (knee) has avoided a season-ending injury and is considered day-to-day.

Flowers underwent an MRI on Sunday after having been forced out of Baltimore's 35-10 win over the Browns on Saturday due to what was initially diagnosed as a right knee sprain. Harbaugh declined to confirm whether the second-year pro is indeed dealing with a sprain, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, and he didn't offer an update on Flowers' chances of being available for Saturday's playoff matchup against the Steelers. If Flowers were unable to suit up for the Ravens' wild-card matchup, the likes of Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace, and Devontez Walker would have to handle an expanded role in the passing game behind Rashod Bateman and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.