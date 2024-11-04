Moreau logged one reception (on two targets) for 17 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-22 defeat against the Panthers.

Moreau caught his third touchdown of the season when he hauled in a 17-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr early in the fourth quarter. He still split playing time and targets with fellow tight end Juwan Johnson, who was targeted on the ensuring two-point conversion following Moreau's touchdown. Moreau has now totaled 12 catches across nine games this season. He'll look to get back into the end zone during this coming Sunday's home game against Atlanta.