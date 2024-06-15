New Orleans signed Horsted to a contract Friday.

Horsted finished last season on the Raiders' injured reserve list due to a hamstring issue, but he's presumably now healthy. The tight end was limited mostly to special-teams work with Las Vegas in 2023, logging eight offensive snaps and catching his only target for four yards while recording 216 special-teams snaps. Horsted's signing will help fill the void left by Juwan Johnson's foot injury. Johnson is set for surgery but could still be ready for the start of the regular season.