Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Wednesday that Holcomb (knee) is on track to be ready for training camp, Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now reports.

There was speculation earlier this offseason that Holcomb's knee injury was severe enough to force the 27-year-old linebacker to medically retire, but it seems like he'll be able to return to the field after all. Holcomb appeared in eight games before sustaining his season-ending injury in 2023, recording 54 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, while also tallying two passes defended and two forced fumbles. He's expected to retain a substantial role in the Steelers' linebacker corps once he moves past his knee issue.