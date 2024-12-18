Pickens (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

For the second consecutive day, Pickens took part in position drills on the side of practice but went down as a non-participant on the official injury report. Pittsburgh's No. 1 wide receiver seems to be tracking toward a third consecutive absence Saturday against the Ravens, but the team's final injury report of the week will be released Thursday and will provide clarity on his chances of suiting up.