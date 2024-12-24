Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter suffered a knee injury during the Steelers' 34-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 16. He was unable to participate in walkthroughs and practices following this past Saturday's contest, and he will miss his first game of the 2024 regular season Wednesday. Cory Trice and James Pierre are the top two candidates to serve as Pittsburgh's second starting outside corner opposite Donte Jackson due to Porter's injury.