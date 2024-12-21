Porter (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Porter exited with a calf injury during the first half. The 24-year-old tried to overcome the issue and returned to the field in the third quarter, but it appears this issue will ultimately be too signficant for him to continue. He'll now have a short time to get healthy before Pittsburgh plays on Christmas Day versus Kansas City, leaving just three days between games. In Porter's absence, reserve corners Cory Trice and James Pierre will have to take on bigger roles versus Baltimore.