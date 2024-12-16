Watt suffered a left low-ankle sprain during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watt played 53 of the Steelers' 80 snaps on defense and logged two sacks among his seven tackles and forced a fumble before he departed with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter after rolling his left ankle. According to ESPN.com, Watt said after the game that he was in "wait-and-see" mode with regard to his status for the Steelers' next game in Baltimore on Saturday, but the diagnosis of a low-ankle sprain rather than a high-ankle sprain offers hope that the star linebacker will be able to play on a short week.