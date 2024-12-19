Watt (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's AFC North clash against Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Watt suffered a low-ankle sprain during the Steelers' Week 15 loss to the Eagles. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, as he was able to practice without limitations Thursday. Watt has logged 5.0 sacks over the Steelers' last five games, and his 11.5 sacks through 14 regular-season contests is tied for third-most in the NFL with Nik Bonitto.
More News
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Estimated as limited Wednesday•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: DNP in Tuesday's walkthrough•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Hopeful about playing at Baltimore•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Sustains low-ankle sprain•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: X-rays negative on ankle•
-
Steelers' T.J. Watt: Two sacks in shootout victory•